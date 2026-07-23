The trophies have become more finely divided... Blue Dragon broadens the field for K-variety show, so who will claim the throne?

Nominees for the male and female variety entertainer awards at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (from top left) Kim Won-hoon, Shin Dong-yup, Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, and Joo Woo-jae. (From bottom left) Kim Sook, Lee

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] The era of choosing just one winner is over. Now, Blue Dragon is opening its arms to more faces.

As the ways of creating laughter have become more diverse, the world of variety shows has grown too large to judge everyone by a single standard. The trophies had to become more finely divided as well.

For the first time this year, the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) will present the variety entertainer award in two categories: grand prize and excellence award. The change reflects an effort to broaden the reach of K-variety show and spotlight more entertainers' challenges. Within Blue Dragon's expanded embrace, who will be able to fit in?

Kim Won-hoon, Shin Dong-yup, Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, and Joo Woo-jae (from left). Sportschosun DB

▶ From the true worth of variety legends to the runaway dominance of the 'cheat codes'... male variety entertainer nominees

Veterans of Korea's variety scene and ace performers with irreplaceable presence are set for a major showdown. Kim Won-hoon ('SNL Korea Season 8'), Shin Dong-yup ('SNL Korea Season 8'), Yoo Jae-suk ('Jae-seok's B&B Rules!'), Lee Kwang-soo ('Jae-seok's B&B Rules!'), and Joo Woo-jae ('Screwballs') will compete for the newly revamped male variety entertainer throne, in alphabetical order.

Kim Won-hoon. Photo courtesy of Coupang Play, 'SNL Korea' Season 8

Kim Won-hoon has become one of the defining faces of 'SNL Korea.' His ability to make absurd situations even funnier with a single expression of wronged innocence and deadpan composure is unmatched. He can toss out outrageous lines as if nothing is wrong, and even while everyone else is cracking up, he keeps his eyebrows steady and his shameless expression intact. From the handsome doctor of 'Smile Clinic' to office worker Kim staring only at the stock chart, he moved freely between a range of alter egos and fully unleashed his signature weapon. Yet he remains an icon without a Blue Dragon win. This year, attention is on whether he can deliver a truly proud acceptance speech instead of a mock one with a humiliated expression.

Shin Dong-yup. Photo courtesy of Coupang Play, 'SNL Korea' Season 8

Shin Dong-yup and Yoo Jae-suk are figures who, by name alone, represent the history and center of Korean variety entertainment. Both are already BSA winners, at the 3rd and 2nd ceremonies respectively, and now they are chasing the milestone of a second win.

The reason 'SNL Korea' has remained at the center of attention through every season has always been Shin Dong-yup. Even on a stage filled with sharp satire, precarious boundaries, and unpredictable ad-libs, his hosting never loses its balance. His ability to control pace and draw out the strengths of both hosts and cast members is second to none. He is not only someone who makes people laugh himself, but also an entertainer who makes everyone else shine. His veteran instinct for creating the right stage for younger performers to play freely, then detonating laughter at just the right moment, remained intact in Season 8. Trends have changed countless times, but Shin Dong-yup's brand of laughter is still very much alive.

Yoo Jae-suk. Photo courtesy of Netflix, 'Jae-seok's B&B Rules!'

Even in a variety landscape flooded with harsh and provocative content, the brand that ultimately won viewers' hearts was Yoo Jae-suk. His real strength does not stop at making others laugh. It lies in his ability to create a stage where cast members can fully show their abilities, while guiding the entire production so that everyone does their part. 'Jae-seok's B&B Rules!' was another stage where that unmatched skill came into full bloom. At a large-scale camp setting that could easily have become chaotic, he adjusted the energy of non-celebrity guests with ease and led the 24-hour rhythm comfortably. Like a pioneer who always jumps first into a new platform instead of settling for familiarity, the warm campfire of laughter he lit continues to brighten Blue Dragon night.

Lee Kwang-soo. Photo courtesy of Netflix, 'Jae-seok's B&B Rules!'

The momentum of the ace performers chasing these veterans is also formidable. Lee Kwang-soo was the most reliable engine of laughter in 'Jae-seok's B&B Rules!'. His perfect chemistry with Yoo Jae-suk, along with fearless physical comedy and unpredictable clumsiness, created memorable scenes in every episode. He also boosted the show's energy by taking on the role of the strict enforcer who kept order among the guests. His quick reflexes and spirit of sacrifice, honed through years in variety entertainment, remained unmatched. Lee also served as the mood maker, quickly closing the distance with unfamiliar guests and turning awkward air into laughter.

Joo Woo-jae. Photo courtesy of Netflix, 'Screwballs - The Rival'

Joo Woo-jae created the biggest laughs in 'Screwballs' with a refreshingly understated style. Rather than exaggerating, he looked at situations with a realistic eye and pushed his own logic to the end even in absurd debates, giving the show its distinct texture. He appeared as the main vocalist for the OST, brought to life the 'small eater' character who is serious even about a bowl of kimchi stew, and delivered a surprising mix of excitement and laughter in dating discussions with a response style that tried to understand the other person first. With dry but sharp one-liners that kept drawing bursts of laughter, he also never hid his occasional human desires. He did not need flashy self-destruction to stand out. He was the central pillar of 'Screwballs' that proved exactly that.

Kim Sook, Lee Soo-ji, Lee Eunji, Jung Yi-rang, and Ji Ye-eun (from left). Sportschosun DB

▶ From seasoned veterans to trend-setting favorites... female variety entertainer nominees

The female variety entertainer category is also a battlefield where the heavy experience of veterans meets the momentum of trend leaders. Kim Sook ('Screwballs'), Lee Soo-ji ('SNL Korea Season 8'), Lee Eunji ('Better Late Than Single'), Jung Yi-rang ('Sisters' Cafe'), and Ji Ye-eun ('Jae-seok's B&B Rules!') will compete for the newly revamped female variety entertainer throne, in alphabetical order.

Kim Sook. Photo courtesy of Netflix, 'Screwballs - The Rival'

In 'Screwballs,' Kim Sook once again proved why she remains the variety world's most trusted and beloved older sister. She kept the wildly unruly cast in check while completing the show's comic universe with her trademark firm, fiery scolding and unfiltered wit. In particular, during a role-play scene with her close friend Joo Woo-jae about an '80-year-old's first love,' she matched his deadpan sketch rhythm and casually asked, "Can I kiss you?". Her off-the-cuff ad-lib of unbuttoning her cardigan and the improvised setup about handing over her house in Jeju drew huge laughs. It was clear that no script could keep up with Kim Sook's quick instincts. Her long-honed balance between shamelessness and sincerity, along with her generosity in letting younger performers play freely, is the kind of veteran comedy only Kim Sook can deliver.

Lee Soo-ji. Photo courtesy of Coupang Play, 'SNL Korea' Season 8

After winning the female variety entertainer award at last year's 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Lee Soo-ji is once again mounting a powerful bid for a second title this year. She was, as always, worthy of her reputation in 'SNL Korea Season 8.' With keen observational skills that perfectly replicate speech, expression, and rhythm, and an unmatched talent for parody, she produced a flood of legendary memes once again. The sharper her character work becomes with each passing season, the more reason there is to call Lee Soo-ji the undisputed ace of 'SNL Korea.' Attention is also on whether she, who appears as one of the presenters, will be able to call her own name again this year.

Lee Eunji. Photo courtesy of Netflix, 'Better Late Than Single'

Lee Eunji anchored 'Better Late Than Single' with her lively banter and outstanding empathy. As the show's maker of sparks for people who had never dated before, she was an irreplaceable MC who picked up on subtle emotions with her trademark cheerfulness and sharp eye for detail. She delivered pointed advice with precision, while embracing awkward hearts with warmth, and in doing so became a major force behind the show's immersive appeal. She fully proved her worth as a trend-setting MC who can freely control the rhythm between laughter and empathy.

Jung Yi-rang. Photo courtesy of Coupang Play, 'Sisters' Cafe'

Jung Yi-rang became the breakout favorite of the year through 'Sisters' Cafe' later than others, but with the hottest momentum. Within the world of a teahouse passed down through five generations, the Seoul native spoke in a Gyeongsang dialect so naturally that she and Lee Soo-ji could easily be mistaken for real sisters. More than anything, 'Sisters' Cafe' pleasantly overturned expectations that it would simply be an extension of 'Rendezvous Hair Salon.' The detail with which she crafted each character differently in tone, speech, and expression is the result of intense effort, enough for Jung herself to call her a "genius of effort." After years of obscurity, when she was once scheduled so late that she was barely visible before the national anthem, she has now reinvented herself as a master of alter egos whose highlight clips easily surpass one million views. She is a nominee who proved that a flower that blooms late can last the longest.

Ji Ye-eun. Photo courtesy of Netflix, 'Jae-seok's B&B Rules!'

Ji Ye-eun exploded with presence in 'Jae-seok's B&B Rules!' as an irreplaceable scene-stealer and a uniquely powerful youngest-member figure. Her signature voice, which sounds both wronged and lovable, her playful pouting, and her lively MZ-style speech stood out even among veteran entertainers like Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Kwang-soo. Her raw energy, shifting from loud outbursts to an instantly adorable youngest-member mode, and her bickering sibling-like chemistry with Lee Kwang-soo were among the show's biggest highlights every episode. Ji Ye-eun's uncalculated honesty and singular character play leave no room for restraint this time either.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.