Seo In-young Sells Off Her Last Two Luxury Bags After Father Took Her Income: "I Have to Sell Them to Make a Living"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Seo In-young said she is selling off her luxury bags to cover living expenses.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Seo In-young Collapses After Secretly Getting Liposuction Behind Her Father's Back, Shocking Update (Bruises All Over Her Body, Love Advice)" was uploaded to Seo In-young's YouTube channel.

The production team told Seo In-young, "I heard a scoop. You said your father took your bank account," and added, "My father called me. He told me not to send any more money to In-young and to deposit it into his account instead."

Seo In-young candidly admitted, "I had taken out a card loan before. After I paid it back, he asked me how much money I had left. I just told him. Then he went and told the producer." The crew asked, "Why are you so bad at managing money?" and Seo In-young coolly replied, "I guess I'm not good at managing money."

The production team asked, "So you were living off allowance from your father? Did he give you enough to be satisfied?" Seo In-young said, "Back then, I used to get 500,000 won a month." The crew then asked, "How did you gain weight on 500,000 won?" Seo In-young laughed and said, "I was married before. I received living expenses."

While preparing to film the counseling content, the production team noticed accessories on the table. Seo In-young explained, "I put out the things I already had because I'm planning to sell them now. My father isn't giving me money, so I have to sell these to keep myself afloat. I'm planning to sell my bags too," revealing that she would part with the two luxury bags she has left.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young revealed in April that she had opened up her home in Namyangju and said she had sold many luxury bags and shoes to cover living expenses during her hiatus. She honestly said, "I sold everything except two bags. I had Hermes bags in different colors, and I wanted to sell them all. And I needed the money." As for why she kept only one Chanel bag and one Hermes bag, she said, "I'm over 40, so I should have at least one of each. One black and one brown. But if I need the money, I'll sell these too," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.