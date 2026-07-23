Young-cheol of Season 26 Sparks a Major Disaster by Making Too Many Date Promises... Woman No. 1 Says She Was "Stabbed in the Back" ('I Am SOLO, After the Show Continues')

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] On 'I Am SOLO, After the Show Continues,' Young-cheol of Season 26 sets off a crisis by repeatedly making too many date promises, upsetting Woman No.

1 and Woman No. 4. In the episode of ENA and SBS Plus's 'I Am SOLO, Love Continues Afterward,' which airs at 10:30 p. m. on the 23rd, viewers will see the men and women thrown into emotional confusion as they make their date choices on the third day at the Solo Guesthouse. That day, Woman No. 1 returns to the lodging visibly upset after the men's date choices are revealed.

Earlier, she had agreed to choose each other as date partners at Young-cheol's suggestion, but when he picked Woman No. 4 instead of her, she felt she had been "stabbed in the back. " Sensing her mood, Young-cheol approaches her and says, "Let's talk," but she coldly refuses, saying, "Do you have something to say? I don't, so why bother?" Flustered, Young-cheol apologizes, saying he wanted to tell her he was sorry. Woman No. 1 says, "It's okay," but still looks displeased. Young-cheol later goes to find Woman No. 4, who notices the tense atmosphere between her roommate, Woman No.

1, and Young-cheol and asks about it. Young-cheol honestly explains that Woman No. 1 is angry because he failed to keep his promise. Woman No. 4 then says, "But didn't you say you'd use it on me if you won the 'Four Seasons date pass'?" and assumes that Young-cheol has been making date promises all over the place. To clear up the misunderstanding, Young-cheol explains the "timeline," saying, "The order is different," but Woman No. 4 remains unconvinced.

Whether Young-cheol can resolve the misunderstandings involving Woman No. 1 and Woman No. 4 remains to be seen. The tense romance at the Solo Guesthouse, just one day before the final choice, can be seen on 'I Am SOLO, Love Continues Afterward' airing at 10:30 p. m. on the 23rd on ENA and SBS Plus. jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.