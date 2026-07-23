Bae Na-ra Shows Off His Cooking Skills Ahead of Marriage... Kian84 and Choi Min-ho Are Impressed ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Bae Na-ra will showcase his impressive cooking skills on "I Live Alone."

On "I Live Alone," the crew name of the "real run crew" formed by Kian84, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, and Bae Na-ra will be revealed. The witty name, which instantly won over all three, is already drawing curiosity.

The second part of Kian84, Choi Min-ho, and Bae Na-ra's "real run crew" formation will air on MBC's "I Live Alone" on the 24th, directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, and Jung Ji-woon.

Last week, Kian84, Min-ho, and Bae Na-ra showed the appeal of their "real run" through an energetic trail run in the woods. With Kian84 as the "crew leader," Min-ho as the "training chief," and Bae Na-ra as the "cooking chief," they divided up their roles perfectly and recharged by sharing the dishes they had each prepared.

As an experienced camper, Bae Na-ra lived up to his title as "cooking chief" with an impressive setup. He prepared a full spread of sauces and tools, then sliced chilled pork on site and served it to Kian84 and Min-ho. Impressed by his preparation, the two were amazed by his cooking.

Kian84, Min-ho, and Bae Na-ra also created a warm atmosphere by feeding one another and looking after each other. They also shared honest first impressions of one another, and one remark from Kian84 is said to have caused big laughs, raising curiosity about what he said.

As the mood grew more relaxed, crew leader Kian84 cautiously brought up the group's plans and suggested coming up with a crew name. Viewers are eager to see what name the three came up with together, and how Jun Hyun-moo, the leader of the "fun run crew," reacted.

Meanwhile, an excited Min-ho reportedly said, "Should we have run one more time at the end?" His disappointed remark is expected to make Bae Na-ra visibly flustered, drawing laughter.

The crew name created by Kian84, Min-ho, and Bae Na-ra will be revealed on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 24th.

Meanwhile, Bae Na-ra announced his marriage six months after going public with his relationship with actress Han Jae-a. The couple reportedly recently decided to get married and are preparing for a wedding either at the end of this year or early next year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.