Yeo Kyung-ok, who once made 250 million won in profits, lost 74 million won in a month... Failed leveraged investment in SK hynix

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Chef Yeo Kyung-ok honestly revealed her stock investment returns.

On the 22nd, Yeo Kyung-ok posted a photo along with the caption, "It's sad, but I'll show you an example of an investment failure, haha." The image showed her stock performance. Yeo had invested in a leveraged ETF tied to a single SK hynix stock and was posting a return of minus 61.38%. Her losses amounted to about 74 million won. Fans also expressed sympathy after seeing her grim results, as she had invested 120 million won and bought 3,317 shares.

Just last month, Yeo Kyung-ok had posted an impressive 102% return from stocks. Holding 9,000 shares of Samsung E&A, she drew attention after achieving a 102% return and more than 245 million won in unrealized gains.

Yeo, who has a distinctive eye for stock investing and even took first place in a real-world investment competition, drew attention by openly sharing this major loss. Fans reacted with comments such as, "Investing really isn't easy," and "I hope she recovers soon," praising her for sharing not only successful cases but also failed investments without hiding them.

Meanwhile, Yeo Kyung-ok is a chef with 48 years of experience who, along with her older brother Yeokyeongrae, represents South Korea's Chinese cuisine industry.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.