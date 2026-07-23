Charlie Puth: "Korea Is a Special Place, and BTS Recommended Great Restaurants"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Charlie Puth expressed his deep affection for Korea ahead of his first concert there in more than two years.

Charlie Puth will hold his world tour, "Whatever's Clever!", at Goyang Stadium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Puth's concerts in Korea have always drawn attention. His first show in 2016 sold out within 10 minutes of ticket sales opening. His second concert, held at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in 2018, sold out all 17,000 seats over two days. His 2023 show at KSPO Dome drew a total of 45,000 fans over three days, and his 2024 concert at Gocheok Sky Dome attracted more than 50,000 people over two days.

"Korea is a place that holds a very special meaning for me. I will never forget my first show in 2016. The venue was much smaller than it is now, but the energy from the audience was incredible. There was a moment when the fans cheered nonstop for five minutes, and it was unbelievably amazing. I was still early in my career at the time, so what was happening in front of me felt so overwhelming, like my life changed overnight. And even now, I still cannot believe that the venues have grown from arenas to stadiums. I am truly grateful for the love you have shown me all these years."

The Goyang concert is expected to draw intense excitement, as it marks Puth's first performance in Korea in about two years and his first stadium show of this scale.

"This stadium show will be a very important one for me. I will be on stage with a full band, and I plan to present songs from the early days of my debut with new arrangements. Of course, I will also perform plenty of songs from my new album. The scale of the show is bigger, but I want to keep the intimate atmosphere that I value most. I am also preparing a few surprise stages. Please look forward to special medleys and moments prepared just for the Seoul show. I hope everyone in the audience feels like they are a special part of this concert."

Puth also did not hide his excitement about returning to Korea after a long time.

"Above all, I am really looking forward to Korean food! Korean barbecue is especially something I always want to eat whenever I come here. My BTS friends also recommended a really great barbecue restaurant, but they said it was a secret, so I cannot tell you where it is. I also want to try fresh seafood, and I really love street food. I often see videos on TikTok of people going to convenience stores at 3 a.m. and cooking ramen there, and I really want to try that myself. If time allows, I would like to visit a quiet cafe or slowly walk through the streets of Seoul and take in the city's atmosphere. And most of all, I am looking forward to spending time with the fans who come to the concert. Those moments mean so much to me. The passion and unwavering love from Korean fans have given me more strength than I can ever put into words. I am already excited to sing and dance with you at the stadium and create another special memory together."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com, photos provided by Live Nation Korea

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.