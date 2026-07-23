Charlie Puth: "It’s been two years since my last concert in Korea, and after BTS and Stray Kids, KiiiKiii caught my eye"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Pop star Charlie Puth is returning to Korea after more than two years.

Charlie Puth will hold his world tour, "Whatever’s Clever!", at Goyang Stadium at 7 p.m. on October 11.

"I’m doing really well. These days I’m incredibly busy, but in a good way, because every day is full. Touring gives me a lot of energy, but coming home to my wife Brooke and my son Jude is what makes me feel most at ease. Jude is at that age where he is discovering everything for the first time, so it is such a lovely stage. No matter how busy the day is, I try not to miss those small moments. Touring is an amazing experience, but honestly, I think I’m getting through it thanks to the adrenaline and Jude’s smile when I see him on FaceTime."

Charlie Puth launched his solo career in 2015 with "Marvin Gaye." He then rose to global stardom with "See You Again," the soundtrack for "Fast & Furious 7" with Wiz Khalifa, which spent 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard. He continued his success with his debut album "Nine Track Mind" in 2016, which included "We Don’t Talk Anymore" featuring Selena Gomez, followed by his second album "Voicenotes" in 2018, both of which entered the Billboard album chart.

In particular, Jungkook of BTS took part in "Left and Right," a track from his third album "Charlie" released in 2022, drawing major attention in Korea as well. Puth has also continued working with K-pop artists such as Stray Kids and Babymonster.

"In the end, I think the most important thing is always to be truthful. If a song is something I can genuinely feel, I believe it will reach someone else’s heart too. That is why I try to focus on putting honest emotions into my music rather than overthinking or calculating too much. Every collaboration has been a wonderful experience. What always amazes me when working with K-pop artists is their incredible work ethic and attention to detail. I made sure to create melodies that naturally fit each artist’s voice and to bring out the emotion of the song. With Stray Kids, we finished the track very quickly, in just one night, and I was especially impressed by how focused they were until the end in perfecting each vocal part. Babymonster also showed tremendous energy. I learn something new every time we work together."

Puth has long been known as a devoted fan of Korea, even saying in the past that he watches Korean music shows.

"I still watch Korean music shows whenever I have time. Recently, I was especially impressed by the performances from the new generation, and among them, the girl group KiiiKiii really stood out. It feels like outstanding artists keep emerging in Korea. I would love to work with more Korean artists in the future. If the vibe matches and the song feels genuine, I would be happy to collaborate anytime. I think Korean music has a very special energy."

His fourth album, "Whatever’s Clever!," released in March, received praise for its rich sound, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Coco Jones, Hikaru Utada and Kenny G, along with extensive use of analog sounds.

"This album was the freest project I have ever made. I did not overthink it anymore. I wanted to tell stories I had never sung about before, and I felt this was the right time to make an album like this. I wrote many of the songs while experiencing a new life as a father, so the album became more honest than ever, while also carrying a light and comfortable mood."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com, photo provided by Live Nation Korea

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.