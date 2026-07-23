Choi Hyun-seok’s Daughter Choi Yeon-soo Shows Off Successful Postpartum Diet, "She’s Slowly Returning to Her Prime"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Choi Yeon-soo, the daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok and a model, has revealed that she has successfully lost her postpartum weight.

On the 23rd, Choi Yeon-soo posted several photos along with the caption, "Choi Yeon-soo’s daily life these days."

The photos show Choi Yeon-soo’s everyday life with her son. She is seen enjoying delicious food while also focusing on raising her child. In particular, her son wearing clothes with a strawberry print adds to the cuteness.

What stands out most is Choi Yeon-soo’s noticeably slimmer figure. She previously said she had lost 13 kilograms just two months after giving birth, and she drew attention with an even leaner look. Fans responded with comments such as, "She’s slowly returning to her prime," and praised her beauty.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-soo, the daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok and a model, married Kim Tae-hyun, the vocalist of the band DickPunks, last year despite their 12-year age gap. The couple had already been thinking about having a baby before marriage, and they welcomed a son in May after conceiving on their honeymoon.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.