Lee Hyori Opens Up While Running a Yoga Studio: "I Feel Like Things May Have Gotten Too Heated Lately"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer and yoga studio owner Lee Hyori has teased a healing yoga class for her students.

On the 23rd, the official account of 'Ananda Yoga,' run by Lee Hyori, shared photos of students focusing on meditation.

Lee Hyori said, "At our 'Ananda Yoga,' we listened to the sound of rain and birds, did Padma meditation, and quietly held a 30-minute Bhujanga stillness practice, but I feel like things may have gotten too heated lately," sharing an update on her recent activities.

She added, "I feel sorry, and I also feel grateful. Sigh," expressing mixed emotions.

Along with a selfie taken in the rain, Lee Hyori also raised anticipation by previewing her next class, saying, "Tomorrow, we'll do a healing, relaxing, beginner-friendly massage, gentle-hands, sleep-inducing yoga class."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 and had been living on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, in 2024. Having practiced yoga for more than 10 years, she opened 'Ananda Yoga' in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, in September last year and has continued to connect with fans by taking part in classes herself.

Lee Hyori is also active as an MC for the JTBC reality entertainment show 'My Sibling's Romance.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.