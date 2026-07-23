Ralral’s Idol-Like Visuals After Shutting Down Second Pregnancy Rumors: "3 Days of Dieting, 1 Day of Cheat Meals"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] YouTuber and broadcaster Ralral drew attention after revealing her noticeably changed looks following her successful diet, along with the secret behind it.

Ralral spent time interacting with fans through her social media on the 23rd.

That day, when someone asked, "When are you going to lose the weight?" Ralral shared a photo and said, "Actually, it’s all gone. I’m sharing a photo I took yesterday." She had recently looked so much heavier that rumors spread about a second pregnancy, but fans could not hide their surprise at her dramatically different appearance. In the photo, she wore a sleeveless outfit and showed off a much sharper jawline, as well as defined collarbones and slender arms, drawing attention.

She also spoke candidly about her diet method. Ralral said, "If I do it as three days of dieting and one day of cheat meals, I can stick with it," and added, "For breakfast, I eat a lot of sandwiches or mostly salad vegetables. At lunch, I eat eggs here and there. For dinner, I eat a little Korean food or skip it altogether." She went on to explain her own weight-management routine, saying, "Whenever I get hungry, I eat eggs, wait for the weekend to eat more, and even if I exercise just a little, I still lose weight because I’m not eating like that every day."

She also made people laugh by admitting that her appetite is still strong. When asked, "Wasn’t your appetite stronger than the effect of the shots? Has your appetite really gone down?" Ralral replied, "Who says it’s gone down?"

She also advised a fan who asked, "Have you quit drinking? If you have, please tell us how," saying, "Switch to zero-alcohol drinks, or go to a clinic and take medication to suppress your impulses."

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her in 2024, and the couple has one daughter.

Ralral, who has been steadily dieting lately, also drew attention on the 21st when she wrote on social media, "You can still lose weight without Wegovy or Mounjaro. The only problem is that it takes too long," and revealed that she started dieting at 77 kg and now weighs 68.55 kg.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.