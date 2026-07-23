Rain and Kim Tae-hee Spotted Traveling in Hawaii with Their Two Daughters, Casually Shopping While Pushing a Cart

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Rain and Kim Tae-hee were spotted enjoying a family trip in Hawaii with their two daughters.

On the 22nd, an account run by Rain's Chinese fans shared photos showing Rain and Kim Tae-hee shopping at a supermarket in Hawaii with their two daughters.

In the photos, Rain is dressed casually in a hat, short-sleeved shirt, and shorts, pushing a cart side by side with his eldest daughter as they shop. Kim Tae-hee, wearing a hat and a mask, is seen browsing the store and shopping with their younger daughter.

Both drew attention for their unadorned, casual looks. In particular, Rain appeared to be unconcerned about the attention around him, as he shopped naturally with his daughter without even wearing a mask, drawing notice for his down-to-earth demeanor.

Earlier, a restaurant in Hawaii also shared news of Rain's visit and released a commemorative photo taken with its staff. In the photo, Rain struck a friendly pose with the employees and flashed a bright smile, showing his approachable charm.

Meanwhile, Rain and Kim Tae-hee married in 2017 and have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.