Kim Ji-seon Says Her Mother Collapsed in a Subway Station Bathroom and Was Taken to the ER: "It Was a Very Dangerous Situation"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] Comedian Kim Ji-seon recalled a frightening incident involving her mother's fall.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Are You Strangers Once You Get Married?!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Geuraejjeo" by Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin.

The person who wrote in shared her frustration over how her son had changed after marriage. She said, "My son changed after getting married, as if he had forgotten his parents. He never calls, and even on holidays, he doesn't stop by, saying he is traveling overseas with his family. I tried to understand that times have changed. But recently, my husband suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the emergency room. I was in such a panic, but I called my son several times and he didn't answer. In the end, I stayed by my husband's hospital bed alone all night, and fortunately he got through the critical moment and recovered quickly."

She added that when her son finally called much later, he said he had not checked his phone because he was out with his family. Instead of asking whether his father was okay, he complained, "Why are you calling so much?" She asked whether it was too much to hope that her son would at least answer one call and show some concern when his parents were struggling.

The two hosts were outraged by the son's attitude. Kim Ji-seon said, "You really came close to a major disaster. When something like this happens and it's just the two of you, you have to be extremely careful." She continued, "What shocked me even more was that I had planned to watch a performance with my parents. We were going to eat before the show, and they were on their way to the meeting place when I got a call saying my mother had collapsed in the subway."

Kim Ji-seon recalled the terrifying moment, saying, "It happened inside the bathroom, and the 119 emergency number came to take my mother to the hospital. On the way, it seemed like she may have been experiencing low blood sugar. It was so dangerous that the ambulance went straight to the emergency room. We got there, and fortunately they said she could be transferred to a hospital near her home. I went to that hospital first, then rode in the ambulance with her, and I was so shocked."

She went on to say, "After that, I realized that something like this could happen to my parents too, so I started paying close attention. Now I can see that they are no longer the energetic, strong, and lively parents they used to be." She added bitterly, "My father recently fell and was injured near a crosswalk. My parents are no longer at the age we once thought was so strong and healthy."

Kim Hyo-jin also raised her voice, saying, "From now on, children should always take care of their parents' health and check in on them. That is what it means to be a child."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.