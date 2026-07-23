Shindong Reveals Why He Regained 37 kg: "I Spent 30 Million Won a Year on Delivery Apps" ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Super Junior's Shindong surprised everyone by revealing that he spent about 30 million won on delivery apps alone over the course of a year.

On the 23rd, Channel S released a teaser titled "The secret behind picky eater Shindong's rebound weight gain (? )."

In the video, Shindong was eating rice cakes from braised short ribs when he said, "I don't like rice cakes. I do eat grilled rice cakes," prompting Jeon Hyun-moo to comment, "He's very particular."

KwakTube then asked, "What caused you to gain weight?" Shindong replied, "I definitely think I have an obesity gene," adding, "Even when people eat the same thing, some gain more weight. Among the three of us, I would probably be the strongest. I really have a body type that gains weight easily." He went on to emphasize, "I actually don't eat as much as people think," which left viewers puzzled.

But there was a twist. When Jeon Hyun-moo said, "You had three delivery apps installed," Shindong admitted, "I order delivery food almost all the time. There was a time when I spent about 30 million won on just one delivery app in a year," shocking everyone.

Shindong also shared how his daily life changed after losing 37 kg. He said, "After losing weight, I figured I should exercise. So I started playing ice hockey," adding, "I do it every weekend. It's really fun."

Meanwhile, Shindong drew major attention last year after losing 37 kg through improved daily habits, starting from a weight of 106 kg. He later tried to manage his weight with the obesity treatment Wegovy, but said it did not work as well as expected and honestly admitted that he experienced rebound weight gain.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.