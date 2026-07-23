Jennie Hugs a Handsome Model, Raising Anticipation for Her New Song

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Blackpink's Jennie boosted anticipation for her new song by showing off chemistry with Taiwanese model Na Kai that looked just like a couple.

On the 23rd, Jennie released a video on her official social media account with the caption "Less than a Love." The video drew attention as footage from the music video shoot for her new solo single, "Less than a Lover," which is set for release on the 24th.

In the video, Jennie sat beside Na Kai on a sunset beach and enjoyed a relaxed moment. She peeled an orange and handed it to him, and Na Kai naturally took a bite before leaning toward Jennie. The two created effortless chemistry that brought to mind a real-life couple.

Another video was later posted on Jennie's TikTok account. Wearing a white shirt over a black swimsuit, Jennie sat on a classic yacht floating on the blue sea, while Na Kai embraced her warmly from behind in a close pose. Jennie smiled brightly and looked into the camera, creating a scene that felt like a movie.

As more clips featuring the stylish chemistry between Na Kai and Jennie, first highlighted in earlier teasers, continue to be released, interest in the new song is growing even further.

Meanwhile, Jennie will release her new solo single, "Less than a Lover," at 1 p.m. on the 24th through major music streaming platforms in Korea and abroad.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.