Min Hee-jin to Face Damages Suit Ruling on October 15 Over Alleged Cover-Up of Former ADOR Employee's Sexual Harassment Claims

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] A ruling on allegations that former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin covered up sexual harassment and workplace bullying will be handed down in October.

On the 23rd, the fourth hearing was held at the Seoul Western District Court in a civil case heard by a single judge in Division 21, involving a damages suit worth about 100 million won filed by a former ADOR employee, identified as A, against Min.

A claimed that while working at ADOR, they were subjected to workplace bullying and sexual harassment by former vice president B, and that Min tried to cover it up despite knowing about it. Min denied all of the allegations, saying A's claims were untrue and that the issue had been handled in accordance with the proper procedures at the time.

The court decided there was no additional evidence or written material to be submitted by either side and closed the proceedings. The next ruling date was set for 2 p.m. on October 15.

Meanwhile, in connection with A's complaint filed with the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office, the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office's Western Branch imposed a fine on Min, saying, "The remarks Min made to A and other actions are deemed to have exceeded the appropriate scope of work and could have caused physical and mental distress to the complainant or worsened the working environment, and therefore constitute workplace bullying."

Min objected to the penalty, but the court ruled, "It is true that Min committed workplace bullying against A," and upheld the fine with a partial reduction.

Min also filed a criminal complaint against officials at the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office who investigated her case, accusing them of dereliction of duty and other offenses. However, the Seoul Mapo Police Station decided not to send the case to prosecutors, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.