Park Jin-hee Reveals Her Mother’s Habit of Collecting Rainwater: "My Love for the Environment Started by Following My Mom"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Park Jin-hee revealed her mother’s thrifty habit of even collecting rainwater for reuse.

On the 22nd, Park Jin-hee posted a photo along with the caption, "Rainy-day diligence: collecting rainwater! When I came to my mom’s house, everything from wash basins to red tubs was out in full force. The rainwater savings bank is now filled up nicely!"

The photo showed several tubs placed outside her mother’s house, all filled with rainwater. Leaves and flower petals floated on the surface, creating a scene as beautiful as a painting.

Park Jin-hee expressed her respect and affection for her mother, saying, "Seeing my mom think, 'I should collect the rainwater and use it to water the plants and clean the veranda,' made me realize that my own small efforts to save and care for the environment may have started by following her habits."

Park Jin-hee, who has long been deeply interested in environmental issues and has worked as an environmental ambassador, said her eco-friendly habits also came from her mother’s way of life, warming hearts.

Meanwhile, Park Jin-hee married a judge five years her junior in 2014 and has one son and one daughter. She is currently appearing in the KBS 2TV daily drama "Pearl in Red."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.