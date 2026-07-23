Son Ye-jin surges to No. 1 with 43.17% three days before the deadline... Kim Hye-yoon and Go Youn-jung fandoms on alert

Source: Son Ye-jin's Instagram

The race for the top spot in the Blue Dragon Ranking's Best Actress category has taken a dramatic turn with just three days left before voting closes.

Son Ye-jin, the nation's first love and a bona fide top star, has surged to the front in a matter of moments.

With three days remaining until voting ends for the July Blue Dragon Ranking, Son Ye-jin has taken the lead in the Best Actress category with a commanding 43.17% of the vote, emerging as a strong favorite for first place.

After a fierce back-and-forth among the frontrunners through the middle of the voting period, Son Ye-jin pulled ahead thanks to an overwhelming late surge from her fandom.

Son Ye-jin recently showed a complete acting transformation in Park Chan-wook's new film "No Other Choice," and she is also set to deliver a powerful period performance as Lady Cho in Netflix's upcoming series "The Scandal."

Son Ye-jin's sudden late push and reclaiming of the lead have also put the fandoms of Kim Hye-yoon and Go Youn-jung, who had firmly held their positions near the top, on high alert.

Kim Hye-yoon's fandom, which is holding second place with 27.77% of the vote, and Go Youn-jung's fandom, trailing behind at 13.46%, have also entered full mobilization mode with three days left before the deadline.

Given Kim Hye-yoon's proven ability to rally votes in the final stretch and Go Youn-jung's strong late-stage fandom power, a fierce battle for the lead is expected over the remaining three days.

Son Ye-jin is ahead for now, but there is still plenty of time before voting closes.

With the outcome impossible to predict, fans are watching closely to see whether Son Ye-jin will secure the crown or whether Kim Hye-yoon and Go Youn-jung can stage a comeback in the July Blue Dragon Ranking.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects trendsetting stars through semiannual awards. Trophy prizes are given to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months in the categories of actor, actress, male singer and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.