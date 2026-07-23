"I Was Foolish": Park Soo-hong's Sister-in-law Avoids Detention, Receives Fine Again on Appeal Over 'Cohabitation Rumor'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Lee, the sister-in-law of broadcaster Park Soo-hong, who was brought to trial for spreading false information about his private life, was also fined on appeal.

On the 23rd, the First Criminal Division of the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Judge Ban Jung-woo, upheld the original fine of 12 million won in Lee's appeal trial on defamation charges under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

The court found that the messages Lee posted in a KakaoTalk group chat constituted the dissemination of false information.

Lee was indicted for sending messages in a KakaoTalk group chat containing false claims, including that Park Soo-hong had lived with a woman while appearing on television. She was also accused of posting defamatory remarks suggesting that Park Soo-hong had falsely claimed that his brother and sister-in-law had embezzled money.

In the first trial in December 2024, the court said, "The defendant spread false information for the purpose of defamation, and the nature of the offense is poor," and imposed a fine of 12 million won. Both the prosecution and Lee appealed the ruling.

The prosecution had asked the appeals court to sentence Lee to 10 months in prison, but the court said it could not find the original sentencing unreasonable and left the lower court's ruling unchanged.

In her final statement at the appeal trial, Lee apologized to Park Soo-hong and his wife, Kim Da-ye.

Lee said, "Although it was a very private conversation with acquaintances, I apologize for hurting Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye through it. At the time, I thought my actions were justified, but looking back now, I realize how reckless and foolish I was."

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong has been locked in years of embezzlement allegations and legal disputes with his older brother and his brother's wife. The sister-in-law's separate case over spreading false information was also being tried independently, and this appeal ruling finalized the same fine as the first trial.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.