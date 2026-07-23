'Trot Prodigy' Soo Yeon Yi Likely for 1st Place with 63.72% Dominance... Will 2nd Place Haru Stage a Last-Minute Comeback?

Source: Lee Soo-yeon's Instagram The winner of the throne in the Gen.

G Star category of the July Blue Dragon Rankings is taking shape. The protagonist is Lee Soo-yeon, a "Trot prodigy" who is receiving full support from fans for her unrivaled vocal ability and presence.

As of the 23rd, with three days remaining until the July voting closes, Lee Soo-yeon has emerged as a strong contender for first place, establishing a dominant lead in the Gen. 72% of the votes, exceeding the majority.

Lee Soo-yeon, who made a lasting impression on the public with her deeply moving performance of "My Father" on TV Chosun's "Miss Trot 3," made her official debut as a singer last year with the release of her debut single, "Lee Soo-yeon. " Since then, she has showcased skills and star power comparable to adult singers by appearing on various major music variety shows such as "Korea-Japan Top Ten Show," "Miss 3rang," and "Immortal Songs.

" In particular, through the KBS variety show "Gongbu and Nolbu" She has been reborn as the "Nation's Trot Granddaughter" by expanding her horizons, such as taking on the challenge of hosting for the first time in her life. Although the atmosphere suggests the race will be decided quickly due to Lee Soo-yeon's overwhelming lead, the fandom of second-place Haru is not letting go of hope until the very end.

Haru is closely chasing behind and pouring all her efforts into gathering votes in the final stretch, but with Lee Soo-yeon recording an overwhelming figure exceeding 60% of the votes, it is not an easy situation to overturn the gap.

However, given that the Blue Dragon Ranking sees unpredictable fan firepower pouring in right up until the deadline, a reversal is certainly possible if Haru's fans can rally their support at the last minute.

49%, it is still too early to give up.

Fans are focusing their attention on the final results of the July Blue Dragon Ranking to see whether Lee Soo-yeon will maintain her overwhelming lead until the end and claim the first throne in the Gen.

G Star category, or if a dramatic comeback drama will unfold for Haru.

Meanwhile, the 'Blue Dragon Ranking' is jointly organized by Sportschosun and Celeb Champ, the hosts of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

In addition to selecting monthly winners, it also selects trending stars through semi-annual winners.

Trophies are awarded to the semi-annual winners (Male Actor, Female Actor, Male Singer, Female Singer), who are selected every six months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.