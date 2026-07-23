Navi Tells Couple Whose Child Caught Them in Bed, "The Baby Did Nothing Wrong. Why Were You Making Noise?"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Navi offered advice on marital relations to a couple with children.

Recently, a video titled "Honey, if you're going to finish in one minute... The spiciest married women ever read comments lol" was uploaded to Navi's YouTube channel.

Navi referred to a steamy talk video that had drawn attention when she met up with close friends. At the time, one of her close friends said a friend had been caught by their child during sex and quoted them as saying, "They said they took the child straight to an amusement park. They said the shock had to be covered with an even bigger, happier shock."

Navi then decided to make content out of reading the comments on that short video. After reading a comment that said, "Go to bed early. That's being a good child," Navi replied, "The problem is that they went to bed early, but woke up because of some noise. The baby did nothing wrong. Just ignore your gag reflex, everyone. Why were you making noise? You can just tape your mouth shut with duct tape. Even a gauze pad would do."

To another comment that said, "It's been a year since we got married, but I don't feel like being intimate with my wife at all," she also sympathized, saying, "What's wrong? Then why are you even living together?"

Navi went on to joke, "What we keep emphasizing is that this is healthy. It's healthy, natural, and normal, but let's be careful in front of children," adding, "Couples should be careful. If you have a healthy sex life, you won't get dementia. That's been scientifically proven. There are research findings showing that you age more slowly and your skin gets better. My skin is so good."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.