Wooyeol Park and Kang Yoo-kyung of 'Heart Signal Season 5' Confirm Their Real-Life Romance with a Back Hug

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Wooyeol Park, a cast member of 'Heart Signal Season 5,' shared an update on his relationship with final couple Kang Yoo-kyung.

On the 22nd, Park posted on his social media and said, "I want to thank everyone who watched 'Heart Signal Season 5' with us and supported us throughout." He also shared his thoughts as the show came to an end.

He said, "Through the show, I learned a lot and was able to experience many things I would not normally have the chance to try." He added, "I will always cherish the interest and warm words you sent us. Now I will return to my daily life and do my best from where I am. Please continue to watch over me comfortably."

The photos he shared showed him warmly together with Kang Yoo-kyung, whom he met through 'Heart Signal Season 5.' The two displayed affectionate skinship, including a back hug, and showed the kind of closeness that makes them look like a real couple.

The pair chose each other in the final selection and later developed into an actual romantic relationship after the broadcast. Their unchanged affection has continued to draw fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Channel A's dating reality show 'Heart Signal Season 5' ended on the 21st. After a winding journey, Park and Kang became the final couple, delivering viewers a memorable mix of excitement and emotion.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.