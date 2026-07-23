Lee Sol-i, Park Sung-kwang's Wife, Shares 'Good News' After Denying Divorce Rumors... Business Takes Off, "Alert Requests Surge"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, is drawing attention as she continues to build a successful career as an entrepreneur.

On the 23rd, Lee Sol-i said, "The event was scheduled to run until just before the broadcast, but so many people signed up for alerts that it ended early," sharing an update that far more applications had come in than expected.

She then expressed her excitement, saying, "Wow, I'm so nervous... my heart is pounding," and added, "Everywhere I went today, I heard all day long that I had to buy it. We'll see you soon!!" hinting at an upcoming meeting with fans.

After leaving her job, Lee Sol-i entered the business world in earnest. She has recently been drawing strong interest and orders, and is reportedly achieving success as an entrepreneur as well.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. She also received a great deal of support after personally revealing that she had battled cancer affecting women.

At the time, she disclosed abusive comments asking, "Why aren't you pregnant?" and said, "After leaving my job, I was naturally preparing to have a child, but I was diagnosed with cancer five months later. Because of the nature of women's cancer, I can no longer have children."

She added, "Three years ago, with my family's support, I completed surgery and chemotherapy. I was later told that there are no cancer cells left in my body, and I am now living while undergoing regular checkups," sharing that she is recovering her health.

Earlier, a post Lee Sol-i uploaded on her social networking service (SNS) was interpreted too broadly, leading to rumors of conflict and divorce with Park Sung-kwang. However, she directly addressed the rumors and dismissed them, and Park Sung-kwang later left affectionate comments on her SNS, showing that their marriage remained strong and putting the divorce speculation to rest.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.