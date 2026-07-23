After Her Divorce from Lee Beom-soo, Lee Yoon-jin Reveals the Interior of Her New Home: "A Second Act in Life"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Interpreter Lee Yoon-jin, who divorced actor Lee Beom-soo, shared her newly prepared home in Seoul and expressed excitement about her "second act in life."

On the 22nd, Lee Yoon-jin revealed the interior of her home, which is currently being renovated, along with a post that read, "A cozy space you feel as soon as you open the door to an older apartment."

The photos showed a warm living room blended with stylish interior design, drawing attention.

Earlier, Lee Yoon-jin drew attention by announcing that she had settled in Seoul and was personally sharing the remodeling process of her new home. She said, "I settled in Seoul and started construction on a new house," adding, "Material and labor costs have gone up so much these days that I am renovating the house directly."

She continued, "This is the Seoul home where I will live with So-eul and Da-eul," and explained, "I want to feel like I am starting a second act in life. An older apartment is perfectly livable, but I wanted a cleaner and prettier space, so I began the demolition work."

Since then, Lee Yoon-jin has continued to share updates on the construction process with posts such as, "This is how I set up the window frames." She has attracted interest by detailing everything from window choices and spatial layout to finishing materials and construction work, offering a look at her self-managed renovation site.

In particular, she showed a meticulous side that made it hard to believe she was a beginner in interior design, as she personally inspected the construction site and kept explaining the materials and building methods.

Lee Yoon-jin is reportedly preparing for a new life by personally decorating a new home where she will live with her two children. Each time she shares the renovation process, it draws strong attention, and interest is also growing in her fresh start.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010 and has one son and one daughter. After experiencing conflict during their marriage, she announced their divorce in 2024, and the two finalized an amicable divorce in February this year after about two years of disputes.

After beginning a new life in Seoul, Lee Yoon-jin has been actively communicating with fans by sharing her daily routine of preparing a home for her two children. Her recent updates, which mark a new beginning, continue to receive support and attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.