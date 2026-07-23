Lee Hee-kyung, Pregnant Naturally at 43, Stays Busy with Her Big Baby Bump and Still Feels Happy... "Grow Strong and Healthy"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Hee-kyung shared an update on her pregnancy, now in its sixth month.

On the 23rd, Lee Hee-kyung posted photos and a message on her social media account, saying, "I’m already six months pregnant. Grow strong and healthy. I wrapped up today’s live broadcast safely, too!! I was with such wonderful people ^-^!! We even had tea time after a long while!! Even with the rain, it’s been a fresh and pleasant day!! Haha."

In the released photos, Lee Hee-kyung was seen carrying out her schedule while showing off her noticeably large baby bump. Even in a physically demanding situation, she drew attention for keeping her bright smile and positive energy.

Meanwhile, Lee Hee-kyung, born in 1984, debuted in 2010 as part of the 25th open recruitment class of comedians at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). She became widely known through the "Gym Girl" segment on KBS2's "Gag Concert" and once drew attention for losing 32 kilograms. She married a businessman seven years her senior in July 2016 and recently received many congratulations after announcing her pregnancy. Lee Hee-kyung said she was deeply moved, adding, "Just before starting IVF, the baby came to us naturally, like a miracle."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.