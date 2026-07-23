Yu Sin Cast as Lead in 'I'm the Real Chaebol Third Generation!'... to Co-Star with Kim Bo-ra and Solbin

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actor Yu Sin will appear in the short-form drama 'I'm the Real Chaebol Third Generation!' and show off his charisma.

Yu Sin will play Baek Do-hyeon, the king of Hwi-myeong International High School, in 'I'm the Real Chaebol Third Generation!', which is provided and produced by KT Studio Genie and ReelShort, with Takeone Studio and Sky Plus co-producing.

'I'm the Real Chaebol Third Generation!' is a teen romance about a fierce power game at Hwi-myeong International High School, where the power of elite families rules the school. Hae-in, the real heiress hiding her identity, played by Kim Bo-ra, and Si-eun, the fake heiress who took her place, played by Solbin, compete for a recommendation letter to the world's top prestigious university while risking their dreams, love, and everything else.

In the drama, Baek Do-hyeon, played by Yu Sin, is the undisputed ruler of Hwi-myeong International High School. With natural talent and overwhelming charisma, he is admired by the students. Yet rather than wielding power himself, he is the kind of person who keeps the balance simply by being there. He is cool-headed and charming, but neither warm nor arrogant.

In particular, Baek Do-hyeon becomes intrigued by Hae-in, who shows unfamiliar and unusual behavior he has never seen around him. As he gradually develops new feelings for her, Yu Sin is expected to heighten the drama's immersion by portraying the delicate psychological changes hidden beneath a cold exterior.

Yu Sin is a rising actor who first introduced himself to the public through the 2024 film 'RUF Automobile' as Hyo-sang. He has since appeared in several projects, including the dramas 'My Partner Is the Devil' and 'Where on Earth Is the Vampire?' and has steadily honed his acting skills. He also won much love as a 'growth-type character' who improved with each episode on the ENA variety show 'THE SCOUT: A Star Reborn,' finishing in second place overall.

Recently, Yu Sin delivered a strong performance as Hyeong-o, a high school student with paralysis in the lower body, in the Lezhin Snack short-form drama 'Save Me.' He is also drawing strong praise from viewers for his role as murder suspect Nam Woo-min in 'Snakes and Ladders.'

Meanwhile, the short-form drama 'I'm the Real Chaebol Third Generation!' starring Yu Sin will be released today at 4 p.m. on ReelShort.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.