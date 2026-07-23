"Moon Chae-won, Married to a Non-Celebrity, Fires a Sharp Rebuke at Rude People... 'It’s Not That I Don’t Know How to Get Angry'"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Moon Chae-won drew strong sympathy after candidly sharing her thoughts on how she deals with rude people.

On the 23rd, a video titled "ISFJ (Defender) Moon Chae-won’s Advice Corner Opens! A Counseling Session That Drains Your Energy" was released on the YouTube channel "Moon Chae-won."

That day, Moon Chae-won spent time reading and responding to fans’ concerns one by one. She especially showed deep empathy for a third-year middle school student who said they were struggling with relationships.

The fan shared, "A friend I always hang out with is so rude. Your calm way of speaking makes me feel better. How should I respond when I hear rude comments?"

After hearing the story, Moon Chae-won cautiously began by saying, "I think 'rude people' is a very sensitive topic."

She added from her own experience, "When you just let a rude moment pass, you often end up getting even angrier. But if someone suddenly acts rude in a way you never expected, you get completely flustered."

She then drew an unusual comparison to make her point. Moon Chae-won said, "If someone slowly comes toward you saying, 'Am I going to hit you?' you can dodge or prepare yourself. But if they suddenly hit you and leave before you even realize they were coming, you’re left stunned."

She continued honestly, "Missing the timing doesn’t mean I don’t know how to get angry. It means I was hit by rudeness at the speed of light. I get so angry when that happens to me too. It’s really maddening. But by then, the person is already gone and no longer there. If you’re too shocked, you inevitably miss the chance to respond."

She also offered practical advice to the middle school student who sent in the story. Moon Chae-won said with a smile, "If you’re a third-year middle school student, then first, let’s study hard. Let’s try to improve your grades." She then added, "I don’t think there is anyone who only has a calm tone and calm emotions. Everyone gets irritated sometimes."

She also advised that it is important to have honest conversations with friends and to express emotions in a healthy way rather than hiding them. She ended by repeating, "For now, let’s study hard," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Moon Chae-won announced a new beginning by holding her wedding to a non-celebrity on June 28.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.