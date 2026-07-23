Han Go-eun's Husband, Who Has Been Unemployed for 7 Years, Suffers Severe Hallux Valgus and Foot Deformity: "I've Never Seen Feet Like That"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Go-eun expressed sympathy after seeing her husband suffer from hallux valgus.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel "Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun" released a video titled "From full-body workouts to clearing out the fridge: How 52-year-old Han Go-eun spends her weekend (daytime drinking on the weekend, super-easy snacks for drinks)."

That day, while spending a relaxed weekend with her husband, Han Go-eun brought up his hallux valgus. She said, "It's so severe. His feet hurt so much that he sleeps with them lifted in the air," expressing her concern.

Her husband said, "I stick my feet out over the edge of the bed or brace them with the other foot. Sometimes I even wedge my foot between my toes," describing the intense pain caused by the condition. He added that he can barely wear shoes properly. In fact, his hallux valgus has caused serious deformity in his feet.

Han Go-eun continued to worry, saying, "He is in a lot of pain even when something just brushes against him. I hope he can get examined sometime. I never knew the human foot could look like that until I saw my husband." Her husband added, "When the pain is really bad, I can't even walk barefoot."

Meanwhile, Han Go-eun married Young-soo Shin, a non-celebrity who is four years younger than her, in 2015. Shin later left his job to care for his father, and he is said to have been unemployed for seven years.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.