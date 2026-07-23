"Yeo Woon-kay's husband remarried," says Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, moved to tears at the 2,000-pyeong Jeju home Yeo built during her lifetime

Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo visited the 2,000-pyeong home in Jeju that belonged to her late close friend Yeo Woon-kay and was left behind after her death.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo released a video titled "82-year-old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and 87-year-old Jeon Won-joo visit the 2,000-pyeong Jeju home Yeo Woon-kay built during her lifetime."

That day, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jeon Won-joo set out to visit the Jeju home that Yeo Woon-kay had personally prepared during her lifetime.

While traveling there, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo recalled the past and said, "She bought 2,000 pyeong there. Even after cancer surgery, she kept coming to Jeju with her sick body to build this house."

She then added, "This is the house Yeo Woon-kay built but never got to use before she passed away. That house..." before trailing off, visibly emotional.

But as time had passed, they had trouble finding the villa. While asking local residents for help, one person said, "I heard her husband is living there. I heard he remarried and is living there, but that's only a rumor I heard."

With help from people nearby, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo finally found Yeo Woon-kay's house and said with relief, "This is the place."

Looking back on the past, she said, "There used to be a temple next to it, but the grass has grown so thick that it is no longer visible," adding, "Seeing this makes me realize that we should live well while we are alive."

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also shared her candid thoughts on life, saying, "You should spend all the money you earn yourself and live happily. I want to eat good food, wear good clothes, and live that way too."

Jeon Won-joo also expressed her sympathy, recalling the late actress and saying, "Yeo Woon-kay did so many good deeds."

Yeo Woon-kay was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2007 and continued treatment. As the cancer spread to her lungs, she left the drama "The King and I" midway through production. She died on May 22, 2009, at the age of 69, after battling lung cancer.

Beloved in her lifetime as the nation's grandmother, Yeo Woon-kay left a lasting impression across dramas and sitcoms. Her death drew deep sorrow from many at the time, and Sunwoo Yong-nyeo has continued to share her memories and longing for Yeo Woon-kay through various broadcasts.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.