"We Couldn't Even Leave the Bus Because of Jeon Won-joo and Her Husband"... Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Reveals an 'R-Rated' Incident in the Italian Mountains

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo drew laughter after revealing a travel episode from her close friend Jeon Won-joo's newlywed days.

On the 23rd, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's YouTube channel showed Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jeon Won-joo visiting the Jeju home that the late Yeo Woon-kay had prepared during her lifetime, then sharing a meal together.

That day, the two women were talking with the production team at a restaurant in Jeju when they recalled memories of trips they took when they were younger.

When the production team asked, "You two didn't get to travel much when you were young, did you?" Sunwoo Yong-nyeo replied, "Still, this sister went to Italy with her husband."

She then shared an unforgettable travel episode involving Jeon Won-joo.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "They went to Italy on a package tour, but the bus couldn't leave and they kept waiting," adding, "It was a group tour, so everyone had boarded except this sister and her husband."

She continued, "We kept wondering where they had gone, and it turned out there was a mountain nearby. The two of them went into the mountain and did it there. They did that in Italy," sending the set into laughter.

Despite the unexpected revelation, Jeon Won-joo did not look flustered or deny it. Instead, she smiled brightly and nodded, adding to the laughter.

The production team watching on also could not hide their laughter at the two women's candid remarks and cheerful chemistry.

Meanwhile, Jeon Won-joo experienced the pain of losing her first husband just three years after their marriage. She remarried in 1969 and built a family with her second husband, but in 2013 she faced another bereavement when he died of liver cancer.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.