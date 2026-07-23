Choi Hwa-jung Scores Big on Stocks.. "Sell Samsung Electronics and SK hynix at Their Peak, I’d Have to Treat You to a Buffet 100 Times"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Choi Hwa-jung showed off her sharp investment instincts by selling Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares at their peak.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel "Study King Jin Jin Jae Hong Jin Kyung" released a video titled "Hong Jin-kyung Drops by Uhm Jung-hwa's Stylish Hannam-dong Home When She's Bored (+ The Two of Them Are Stuck in Stocks)."

Hong Jin-kyung visited her close friend Uhm Jung-hwa's home in Hannam-dong, where the two chatted. After talking about books, they both let out sighs, drawing attention. Hong Jin-kyung laughed awkwardly and said, "Actually, my sister and I have something to feel empty about. We both invested in the same stocks, and they haven't been doing well."

Hong Jin-kyung then said, "These days, everyone is talking about 'Samsung Electronics and SK hynix,'" and Uhm Jung-hwa added, "Why didn't we buy any of that? Choi Hwa-jung said she had some..." referring to Choi Hwa-jung's stock investments.

The two immediately called Choi Hwa-jung and asked, "Sister, do you have Samsung Electronics and Hynix?" Choi replied, "I do," making them envious. They asked again, "You usually don't sell, so did you sell when it went up?" Choi answered, "I don't usually sell, but this time I sold at the absolute peak," showing her exceptional sense for investing.

Uhm Jung-hwa said, "Congratulations, sister. Buy us a buffet," expressing her envy once again. Choi Hwa-jung responded, "Why wouldn't I? I'd buy it 100 times," drawing laughter. Uhm Jung-hwa then joked in a somewhat forlorn voice, "Sister, I'll wear elastic-waist pants and go," which made everyone laugh.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.