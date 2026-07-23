Lee Hye-young Says She Fainted After Waking Up Early from Anesthesia During Lung Cancer Surgery, Reveals She Received Psychiatric Treatment: "I Cried Every Day"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actress Lee Hye-young revealed that she received psychiatric treatment after undergoing lung cancer surgery.

On the 23rd, a video was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hye-young Can't Be Stopped," showing Lee Hye-young introducing some of her favorite items.

While introducing a supplement related to hydration, Lee Hye-young drew attention by saying, "My psychiatrist recommended it."

She then opened up about why she began seeing a psychiatrist. She explained, "I have been going to psychiatry very diligently. Before my lung cancer surgery, I thought I would just go into the operating room and come out. The surgery was supposed to take three hours, but it took six, and I woke up from anesthesia a little early."

"After I came out of the operating room and before I was taken to my hospital room, I suddenly came to. Hearing the moans of patients coming out of surgery and seeing the cold hospital atmosphere caused me severe emotional shock. I was in so much pain, and because the anesthesia wore off early, I could see everything. So I fainted again," she added.

Lee Hye-young said, "I was going through emotional pain related to death. When I told the hospital, they introduced me to a psychiatrist who specializes in post-traumatic stress. At first, I cried every day, but now I feel so much calmer, and I have become close enough with my doctor to even share supplements with him." Her remarks brought relief to viewers.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She remarried a financial businessman in 2011 and became a stepmother. In 2021, she was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent major surgery to remove part of her lung.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.