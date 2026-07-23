Pungja Jokes About Lip Procedure After Saying She Had Double Eyelid Surgery at a Urology Clinic: "Only My Tongue Is Mine"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Transgender YouTuber Pungja candidly revealed that she had a lip procedure, showing off her quick wit and playful humor.

On the 23rd, a video titled "If You Keep Laughing, 20 Minutes Are Guaranteed to Disappear!" was uploaded to Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

That day, Han Hye-jin looked at Eom Ji-yoon's lips and said, "They look like Angelina Jolie's lips. They're pretty." Pungja then drew laughter by making a surprise confession, saying, "Are those lips yours? Mine aren't my own."

Eom Ji-yoon fired back, saying, "What do you have besides your head?" Han Hye-jin chimed in, asking, "Your eyeballs?" Pungja went one step further, saying, "Even my eyeballs don't count because I wear contacts. My tongue is mine."

Pungja had previously drawn attention after revealing that she had undergone nose surgery five times and had double eyelid surgery at a urology clinic.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.