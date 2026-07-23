'Yoga Studio Director' Lee Hyori Makes a Firm Statement to Students: "If You're Teaching, Do It at Your Own Yoga Studio"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer and yoga studio director Lee Hyori shared her educational philosophy with her students.

On the 23rd, Lee Hyori posted on the official account of her 'Ananda Yoga' studio, "If you came here to learn, then you are a trainee. If you're teaching, do it at your own yoga studio."

The message appears to be a request for students to refrain from trying to instruct other classmates on poses or techniques during yoga classes. It also seems to emphasize focusing on the instructor's guidance and practicing under the same standards as everyone else.

Since opening 'Ananda Yoga' in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, in September last year, Lee Hyori has been teaching classes herself and communicating with students. Recently, she drew attention by saying, "We had been doing Padma meditation while listening to the sound of rain and birds at our 'Ananda Yoga' studio, and quietly holding Bujangga for 30 minutes, but I wonder if things have become too heated lately. I feel both sorry and grateful."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 and had been living on Jeju Island. In 2024, she moved to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul. She is also currently active as an MC for JTBC's reality entertainment show 'My Sibling's Romance.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.