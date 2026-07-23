At 67, Lee Kyung-kyu Speaks Out on Health Rumors: "My Pronunciation Has Slipped"... "I Had Angina and Got a Stent"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Lee Kyung-kyu has spoken directly about the recent rumors surrounding his health. He revealed that he had previously been treated for a heart condition and stressed the importance of preventing cerebrovascular disease.

On the 23rd, a video titled "Lee Kyung-kyu's Stroke Prevention Tips Revealed for Middle-Aged Viewers (Not Safe for Young Adults Either)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "God Kyung-kyu."

That day, Lee Kyung-kyu sat down with an expert to talk about brain-related illnesses.

At the start of the video, Lee said, "Since it's summer, we're doing a special series on illnesses," adding, "Today, I'll meet a respected professor to ask about brain diseases, which affect a very important part of the body, and learn more about cerebrovascular health and prevention."

He then admitted candidly, "As you get to my age, there are many things to worry about," sharing his concerns about managing his health.

When the production team said, "There are a lot of concerns about your health in the comments too, so this seems like a good chance to address them head-on," Lee Kyung-kyu brought up the recent rumors about his condition.

He said, "These days, some people tell me my pronunciation has gotten a lot worse and raise rumors about my health."

He added, "I've been in broadcasting for a long time, so sometimes I do things a bit carelessly. I guess that's why it looked that way," easing the mood with his trademark wit.

But Lee Kyung-kyu also drew attention by revealing that he had actually suffered from a heart condition in the past.

He said, "I really did have a heart problem. My coronary artery was blocked, so I had angina pectoris," adding, "I had a stent inserted in my chest."

He went on to say, "Because of that, I started to think that maybe I wasn't completely in the clear when it came to brain disease either," explaining why he became interested in cerebrovascular health.

Earlier, some viewers had raised health concerns after Lee Kyung-kyu appeared to speak somewhat unclearly in recently released content.

In response, his agency said, "He had been filming back-to-back projects that required long hours of physical exertion, including childcare and fishing, so he was temporarily not in top condition," adding, "There is absolutely nothing wrong with his health."

Lee Kyung-kyu also addressed the rumors himself on the MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?"

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, "You've been filming golf content often with Kim Yong-man. People in the comments were saying there were health rumors," Lee replied, "There's absolutely no problem. I'm perfectly fine," brushing off the concerns.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-kyu has long been one of South Korea's most iconic entertainers and continues to stay active through a variety of recent projects.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.