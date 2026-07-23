After Losing 21kg, Son Dam-bi Is Spotted in Japan Looking Shockingly Thin

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Son Dam-bi drew attention as she shared an update from her trip to Japan.

On the 23rd, Son Dam-bi posted photos and videos from her trip to Japan on social media, writing, "I'm having so much fun," and showing that she was enjoying a happy time.

In the photos, Son Dam-bi wore a sleeveless two-piece outfit that gave off a summery vibe. She pulled off the look, which highlighted her shoulders and natural silhouette, and once again showed her strong commitment to self-care.

As images of her relaxed vacation and even slimmer figure were revealed, fans have been paying close attention.

In particular, her latest appearance drew notice for looking even slimmer than before. Along with reactions describing her as having a "bones-and-skin" figure, some fans also expressed concern, saying she might be too thin and worrying about her health.

Son Dam-bi had previously spoken candidly about her concerns over weight management.

In a conversation with her husband, Lee Kyu-hyuk, Son Dam-bi said, "You know I ate a lot yesterday, right? I ate four meals, but I still couldn't gain any weight, and it's so frustrating. I think it's because I move around too much," explaining that it has not been easy for her to put on weight.

After giving birth, she also went through a period of concern over changes in her weight. Son Dam-bi's weight reportedly rose to 67 kg after childbirth, but she later lost about 21 kg through steady dieting and exercise, drawing public attention.

Even after the weight loss, she has continued her exercise routine and self-care habits, sharing her daily life and parenting moments with fans through social media.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skater Lee Kyu-hyuk in 2022. Since then, she has welcomed her daughter, Hae-i, and has been drawing interest by sharing her new life with her family.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.