Jin Jin, Trying IVF, Breaks Into a Sweat While Holding His Wife Ryu Yi-seo’s Friend’s Baby: "That Was When I First Realized It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jin Jin of Shinhwa shared an anecdote about sweating profusely while holding a baby early in his relationship.

On the 23rd, a video titled "Wife’s shopping... How far can I endure it? (How Jin Jin avoids fighting)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "My Love Ryu I-seo."

That day, Jin Jin and Ryu Yi-seo went on a date at Dongdaemun General Market and then had a meal at a famous chicken soup restaurant.

While eating in the sweltering heat, Jin Jin said, "It’s so hot right now," showing that he is especially sensitive to high temperatures.

Ryu Yi-seo then recalled the early days of their relationship and began by saying, "It was when my friend’s baby was not even a year old. I suggested to oppa that he hold the baby and take a photo like a Hollywood actor."

She continued, "It was just before summer, and as soon as oppa held the baby, he started sweating a lot," adding, "I didn’t know then that he was someone who gets this hot so easily." Jin Jin smiled awkwardly as he remembered the moment, and the couple naturally shared memories from their dating days, creating a warm atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Jin Jin and Ryu Yi-seo married in 2020. Recently, they have been drawing support after revealing on YouTube that they are trying IVF to have a child.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.