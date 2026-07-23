'19.4 Billion Won Building Owner' Lee Jung-hyun Explodes at Husband Obsessed with Gas Station Rates in the 1,900 Won Range: "You Should Have Filled Up in Advance" ('Stars')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] On 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' Lee Jung-hyun took the wheel for the first time in seven years, facing a marital dispute with her husband.

The episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' aired on the 23rd showed Lee Jung-hyun attempting to drive again after seven years.

On this day, Lee Jung-hyun and her husband went grocery shopping together. Lee Jung-hyun, who holds a "closet license" (meaning she has no driving experience), mustered up the courage to sit in the driver's seat at her husband's urging. Lee Jung-hyun confessed that she hadn't driven for seven years since getting married, saying, "I used to be a really good driver, but I've become very scared. I'm afraid of having an accident with the kids in the car. " Holding the wheel for the first time in a long while, Lee Jung-hyun started the engine with a nervous expression.

Lee Jung-hyun's husband, sitting in the passenger seat, took charge of the driving lessons. Watching this, Chef Lee Yeon-bok could not hide his anxiety, remarking, "Married couples aren't supposed to teach each other how to drive. " Sure enough, Lee Jung-hyun was thrown into a mental breakdown by her husband's nagging and the continuous unexpected situations. Eventually, as they repeatedly deviated from their planned route while driving only straight ahead, the couple's grocery shopping time stretched indefinitely.

In particular, even while his wife was having a mental breakdown, Lee Jung-hyun's husband drew attention by specifically pointing out a gas station located on a particularly congested roadside and insisting, "We have to go to a gas station where the gas is in the 1,900 won range. " Amidst this, Lee Jung-hyun got annoyed at her stingy husband for finding such a cheap spot, saying, "You should have filled up the gas yourself beforehand.

" The gas station was located near an intersection notorious for severe traffic congestion, to which Lee Jung-hyun angrily asked, "There are so many cars here, why are you telling us to go this way?" After many twists and turns, Lee Jung-hyun and her husband successfully refueled at the gas station. Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun married a doctor three years her junior in 2019 and has two daughters.

4 billion won to open her husband's hospital. jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.