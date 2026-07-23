Lee Ji-hyun, a Hard-Working Working Mom, Uses Her Child’s Pencil Case as a Pouch... "I Even Use My Daughter’s Old Cosmetics"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Lee Ji-hyun, a singer from the group Jewelry, has shared the realities of her daily life as a single mother.

On the 23rd, Lee Ji-hyun appeared on the YouTube channel "Queen Ji-hyun in Survival Mode," where she was shown receiving a personal color analysis.

Before the consultation, Lee Ji-hyun met the production team looking completely exhausted. "Today is my day off, but a day off is not a day to rest. It is a day to catch up on housework," she said. "My son had to go to school early today, so I got up at 6 a.m. I did three loads of laundry and handled hospital appointments for the kids before coming here," she added, hinting at how demanding her routine is.

Before the color consultation, Lee Ji-hyun told the specialist, "It is so hard for me to choose colors. I have so many other things to do that I feel it is a waste of time to spend it on cosmetics." She then revealed a simple pouch and said, "When I search for something and try to buy it, too many products come up. It feels overwhelming, so I just close the browser. I even use cosmetics that my daughter tried and gave up on."

The pouch was actually her daughter’s pencil case, and it was filled with cosmetics her daughter had used only partly. Lee Ji-hyun laughed and said, "It was an expensive pencil case, but my daughter did not use it. I thought it was too wasteful to leave it unused, so I started using it as a pouch."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising her two children alone after two divorces. She recently reinvented herself as a hair designer and is now working as a marketing staff member at a hair salon.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.