After Denying Being "Skin and Bones," Ryu Hye-young Faces Hair Loss Rumors: "What Can I Do If That's Just Me?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Ryu Hye-young has spoken directly about the hair loss rumors surrounding her.

On the 23rd, a video titled "Jin.jja. Living Alone" was uploaded to Ryu Hye-young's YouTube channel.

In the video, Ryu Hye-young spoke candidly about the hair loss rumors.

Ryu Hye-young said with a laugh, "Someone asked me whether I have hair loss, or whether I might be losing my hair, but I don't have hair loss."

She added, "I don't think I have that little hair. But my teachers often tell me that my hair is extremely fine."

She also said, "I don't shed that much hair," and added calmly, "I've heard a lot that my scalp is very white. But what can I do if that's just me?"

Ryu Hye-young concluded by saying, "I'm healthy, anyway. I don't have hair loss," dismissing the rumors, and added, "I filmed this because there was a change in my hair."

Earlier, Ryu Hye-young also drew attention for explaining her extremely thin figure. She stressed, "I have never dieted, and I actually have never lost weight. I haven't dieted since I was 25."

She explained the reason for the change in her body shape, saying, "I kept exercising, but after changing trainers, I worked very hard on posture-correction exercises." She added, "My weight has actually not changed at all. For the past 10 years, it has always fluctuated within 1 to 2 kilograms."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.