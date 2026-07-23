"Reunited Three Times" Na Han-il and Yu Hye-young's Beautiful Daughter Turns Out to Be an Actress... "Our Treasure" (Special Report World)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Na Han-il and his wife Yu Hye-young shared the story of how they became a family again after two divorces and three reunions. In particular, attention focused on their daughter Hyejin, whose deep affection helped bring her parents back together, as well as her recent life.

The episode of MBN's "Special Report World" aired on the 23rd featured the story of actor couple Na Han-il and Yu Hye-young, who went through two divorces and three reunions.

That day, Na Han-il spent a special time with his wife Yu Hye-young in Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do. The couple went on a trip together and looked back on their long married life, while Na showed a changed side of himself by preparing breakfast for his wife.

Na Han-il recalled the past, saying, "Did we even go on a honeymoon? I don't remember, so I guess we didn't," and added, "We even had a shoot on our wedding day, so after the ceremony I went straight to work." Yu Hye-young then made everyone laugh by joking, "The first wedding?"

The two were once seen as one of the biggest star couples of their time, but their marriage was far from smooth. Yu Hye-young confessed, "Two or three months after getting married, I started thinking I had made the wrong choice," and added, "Our personalities and values were just too different. My husband always tried to push through even unrealistic things to the end."

In the end, the couple divorced for the first time after nine years of marriage, reunited two years later, but went through more conflict and divorced again in 2015.

Na Han-il admitted his shortcomings in the past, saying, "Looking back, it was all my fault. There was no other reason." He also spoke candidly about the time he hurt his family through business failures and financial hardship.

Later, their daughter Hyejin became the key person who brought the two back together. Yu Hye-young expressed her affection, saying, "She is our treasure and our diamond. I don't know what we would have done without Hyejin. Our lives changed."

The broadcast also showed the couple visiting the cafe run by their daughter. Hyejin, who had worked as an actress, recently started a new life by running a cafe, and Na Han-il showed his warm side as a father by serving coffee himself and helping his daughter.

Hyejin looked at her changed father and said, "I can tell he is really trying hard."

Their third reunion was also largely made possible by their daughter's persuasion. Na Han-il thanked her, saying, "If you had not convinced your mom and dad, we would never have met again."

Hyejin also opened up about how painful it was when her parents divorced. She said, "I felt more hurt than resentful. I never thought I had the wrong parents. As the daughter of my mom and dad, I have enjoyed many things and have many reasons to be grateful."

She then shed tears, saying, "My dad often says he loves me, but I have never said it even once. I am not very expressive," and conveyed her deep affection for her family.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.