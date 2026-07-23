Jung Yi-rang, whose husband is a CEO with 5 billion won in sales, still does not own a home... "I’ll buy one when I can afford it" ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jung Yi-rang drew attention after revealing that she still does not own a home.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Where Is My Home" aired on the 23rd showed Kim Sook, Im Hyung-joon, and Jung Yi-rang searching for an apartment in Seoul in the 200 million won range.

Kim Sook said, "The average sale price of apartments in Seoul has been above 1 billion won for quite some time. Today, we are going to look at apartments in the 200 million won range." Jung Yi-rang then said, "I’m so excited. I don’t own a home," drawing attention.

Yang Se-chan cautiously asked, "Is there a special reason you still don’t own a home?" Jung Yi-rang replied, "I don’t want to struggle to buy a house and then be stressed out paying back the loan. I want to buy one comfortably when I’m ready."

Meanwhile, Jung Yi-rang married her husband, who works in the restaurant business, in 2011, and they have one son and one daughter. Last year, she appeared with her husband on MBN's "Altoran" and revealed that the restaurant he runs generates annual sales of 4 billion to 5 billion won, which became a hot topic.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.