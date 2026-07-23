'27 Trillion Won Asset Holder♥' Lee Hye-young, Her Entire House Looks Like a Gallery... Mansion Living Room 'Steals the Show'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer, actress, and painter Lee Hye-young has garnered attention by revealing glimpses of her daily life at home, which features a striking, stylish interior.

On the 23rd, Lee Hye-young posted a photo capturing her peaceful daily life with her pet dog, accompanied by the caption, "Let's go!!!!!!! Aloha, wake up!" In the released photo, Lee Hye-young is seen comfortably leaning against a large sofa placed in the center of the living room, savoring a leisurely afternoon.

Her natural appearance while relaxing with her dog conveyed her unpretentious daily life. What caught the eye most was the atmosphere inside the house.

In the spacious living room, stylishly designed furniture, high-end interior accessories, and artworks were harmoniously arranged, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a gallery. Lee Hye-young, who is also active as a painter, showcased her exceptional eye for art as her artistic sensibility permeated every corner of the home. Lee Hye-young, who has always shown a keen interest in interior design and art, has consistently received much attention by sharing scenes from her home and her artworks on her social media.

Her sophisticated home decor and stylish lifestyle are drawing admiration from fans. Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004 but divorced the following year.

She later remarried a financial businessman in 2011 and is currently building a happy family with her stepdaughter. Her husband is known to be an executive at a leading domestic private equity firm, and he garnered attention for reportedly managing assets worth approximately 27 trillion won.

Lee Hye-young was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and underwent major surgery to remove part of her lung.

Since recovering her health, she has continued her active career, balancing broadcasting and art activities, and communicates with fans by consistently sharing her daily life and work through social media. shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.