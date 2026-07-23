Heo Yang-im, Go Ji-yong's Wife, Shares Update as Chief Doctor... Her Beauty Resembles 13-Year-Old Son Seung-jae

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Heo Yang-im, a family medicine specialist and the wife of former Sechs Kies member Go Ji-yong, has shared an update.

Heo drew attention on the 12th after posting recent photos on her social media account.

In the released photos, Heo is seen taking a snapshot at the medical institution where she serves as chief doctor. After meeting a global leader in obesity and metabolic treatment, she caught the eye with her short hair and white doctor’s coat, exuding a fresh and graceful charm.

In particular, Heo also attracted attention for her features, which resemble those of her 13-year-old son Seung-jae, who has grown rapidly in recent years.

Meanwhile, Go Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and have a son, Seung-jae.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.