Han Ga-in Criticizes Ryu Soo-young's Tteokbokki: "It Lacks Polish and Feels Vague, with Unbalanced Flavors"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Ga-in gave an unfiltered review of Ryu Soo-young's tteokbokki.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel "Han Ga In's Free Woman" released a video titled "Would tteokbokki recipes with high view counts on YouTube actually taste good if we followed them?"

That day, Han Ga-in said, "I got curious whether tteokbokki recipes with lots of views on YouTube would really taste good. I want to make a few of the most-viewed ones and give them a brutally honest review."

The first dish she tried was Ryu Soo-young's lifelong tteokbokki recipe. Han Ga-in began cooking while following the recipe. The production team asked whether she was close with Ryu Soo-young, and Han Ga-in said, "Not at all. When I review food, I don't pretend something tastes good when it doesn't. It shows all over my face," signaling that she would be objective in her tasting.

After tasting it, Han Ga-in frowned and said, "The rice cake texture and the sauce are fine, but the flavors don't come together. The saltiness, sweetness, and spiciness are all separate." She added, "It feels a little lacking in completeness," delivering another blunt remark. A caption that read, "Seems like they really aren't close," drew laughter.

Han Ga-in concluded, "It's not bad tteokbokki. It tastes good, but that's about it. It's vague. I may have made it wrong. Even if you follow the same recipe, the taste can still be different. It could just be a difference in cooking skill. When Ryu Soo-young makes it, it may be fine, but maybe this is what it tastes like when I make it."

Han Ga-in made and tasted a total of five kinds of tteokbokki and also ranked them. Ryu Soo-young's tteokbokki came in fifth, and Han Ga-in said, "I think I made it wrong," blaming her own cooking rather than Ryu Soo-young's recipe.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.