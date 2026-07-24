67-Year-Old Lee Kyung-kyu Sparks Health Concerns After Slurred Speech... Worries That "If You Lose Your Health, You Lose Everything"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Lee Kyung-kyu spoke candidly about recent health rumors, revealing that he had previously battled angina and sharing an honest update on his current condition.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel God Kyung-kyu released a video titled "Lee Kyung-kyu's stroke prevention tips that middle-aged viewers must check out (Even young people can't relax)."

That day, Lee Kyung-kyu said, "We're doing a disease special for the summer. Today, I want to meet an authoritative professor and hear in detail about brain diseases and cerebrovascular health." He added, "The older I get, the more I worry about my health."

In response, the production team noted, "There have also been many comments recently expressing concern about your health," and Lee directly addressed the recent rumors about his condition.

He said, "Some people have been saying I may have a health problem because my pronunciation sounds much worse lately." He laughed it off, explaining, "I've been on TV for a long time, so sometimes I speak carelessly. I think that's why it looked that way."

He also admitted that he had suffered from heart disease in the past. Lee said, "I really had a heart problem. One of my coronary arteries was blocked, so I was diagnosed with angina and underwent a stent procedure." He added, "After that, I started thinking that my brain vessels might not be safe either."

A specialist explained the difference between cerebral infarction and cerebral hemorrhage, as well as the early symptoms of a stroke.

After hearing this, Lee asked, "Can excessive stress, drinking, and smoking be the cause?" The specialist replied, "Yes. People with high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol should be especially careful."

Lee recalled, "Thirteen years ago, I had a stent inserted because a coronary artery was blocked, but I didn't even know my blood vessel was clogged at the time." He continued, "I only found out after a detailed examination. Back then, I could barely walk properly."

He then said, "I was told everything was fine when I was tested for cerebral hemorrhage," but the specialist explained, "Cerebral hemorrhage and cerebral infarction are different issues. Given your history of myocardial infarction, your brain vessels may also have risk factors."

Lee could not hide his shock at the unexpected answer. He honestly said, "I quit smoking about 15 years ago, but I did drink a few days ago." The specialist advised, "It is best to quit drinking if possible. If you do drink, limit it to once or twice a month and no more than half a bottle of soju."

Lee joked, "If I'm only allowed half a bottle of soju, I'd rather not drink at all. That amount is barely enough to rinse your mouth," but he still looked bitter.

The conversation then turned to dementia. When the specialist explained that repeating the same question and frequently forgetting dates are typical symptoms, Lee struggled to remember what he had eaten for breakfast and lunch. He also appeared confused about the date and day of the week, adding to the tension.

He also asked, "My father suffered from this illness for a long time before he passed away. Can a parent's medical history affect their children?" The specialist answered, "There is definitely a genetic factor. That is why consistent management from a young age is more important than anything else."

After the examination, Lee let out a long sigh without saying a word for a while, then said, "Losing your health is like losing everything." He vowed, "Just as I quit smoking, I will also cut back on drinking and manage my health much more carefully."

Earlier, Lee had sparked health concerns among some internet users after speaking somewhat unclearly in a recent YouTube video. His agency explained, "It was only a temporary drop in condition due to a long filming schedule, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with his health." Lee also personally dismissed the rumors on air, saying, "There is absolutely no problem. I'm fine."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.