"We Made Our Child Grow Up Without a Father" Yu Hye-young and Na Han-il Reunite for the Third Time After Two Divorces... Tearful to the End

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actors Na Han-il and Yu Hye-young shared the story of how they came back together after two divorces and three reunions. Their journey of rediscovering the meaning of family after years of conflict and hurt drew viewers' attention.

The episode of MBN's "Special Report World" that aired on the 23rd featured the story of "Two Divorces and Three Reunions: The Story of Actors Na Han-il and Yu Hye-young."

That day, Na Han-il spent special time with his wife Yu Hye-young in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi-do, and shared an update on their lives. The couple took a trip together for the first time in years, reflecting on each other along the way.

Looking back on the past, Na said, "I don't remember ever going on a honeymoon. Even on our wedding day, I had filming, so after the ceremony I went straight to the set."

The two met through the drama "Not_found" and married after three months. Their relationship drew major attention at the time as a union between top stars, but married life was far from smooth.

Yu said, "Two or three months after getting married, I started thinking I had made a mistake. Our personalities and values were just too different," adding, "We had no choice but to separate."

After divorcing for the first time nine years into their marriage, the couple reunited two years later, but they faced conflict again and divorced for a second time in 2015.

Na admitted his shortcomings in the past, saying, "Looking back, it was all my fault. I was the one who was wrong." He also reflected on the times he hurt his family through business failure and financial hardship.

Their third reunion was largely made possible by their daughter, Hye-jin. She persuaded her parents to get back together and helped bring the family back under one roof after years of conflict.

Their daughter played a major role in reconnecting the estranged couple. Na said, "When our child was in elementary school, our divorce became public. She was in first or second grade, and other kids at school teased her."

Yu said, "Because she was so young, it broke my heart. I felt like I had made her a child without a father. When I saw other families looking happy and harmonious, it hurt me a lot because of my child. That's why we decided to reunite."

Na thanked his daughter, saying, "If you hadn't persuaded your mother and me, we would never have met again."

Na has now changed into a husband who lives for his family. He gives his wife foot baths and massages, and he also prepares all three meals himself, showing how much he has changed.

Yu said, "I had never thought of myself as happy in my life, but I am happy now. I think we have done well until now."

Their daughter Hye-jin also spoke from the heart about her parents and was moved to tears. She said, "I have never resented my parents. Being their daughter gave me many things to enjoy, and I have many reasons to be grateful. Both of them seemed to have had a hard time."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.