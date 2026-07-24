Son Dam-bi Shows Off the Ultimate Celebrity Home Tour... Unveils a Cutting-Edge Luxury House, "Bought With My Own Money"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi drew attention after revealing the interior of her newly moved-in home for the first time.

Recently, Son Dam-bi shared a video on her social networking service (SNS) introducing her new home, which she had finished moving into and decorating.

She unveiled a luxury house equipped with an open duplex layout, hotel-like interiors, high-end appliances, and custom features.

As soon as visitors stepped inside, the first thing that caught the eye was the spacious duplex living room. The generous space and stylish interior created an atmosphere reminiscent of a luxury penthouse.

Son Dam-bi introduced each corner of the house herself, saying, "Welcome to our home," and adding, "I’ll show you the items I really feel I can’t live without."

At a time when public opinion has been divided over some celebrities' displays of ultra-luxurious homes, Son Dam-bi also drew attention by stressing during the tour, "I bought all of this with my own money."

She especially boasted about the ceiling-mounted ventilation system installed in the bathroom, explaining, "It blows cool air in the summer and warm air in the winter, so it’s great for showering. I can also dry my hair right away, so I’m really satisfied with it."

The living room also featured a large ceiling fan, along with the latest home appliances such as a smart device that automatically provides customized nutritional supplements based on AI. The carefully placed furniture and accessories throughout the home also highlighted her refined sense of interior design.

Previously, Son Dam-bi made headlines when she said she was moving out of her newlywed home in Itaewon, which had reportedly cost 10 million won a month in rent and more than 800,000 won in maintenance fees alone, and into a new residence.

She also showed exceptional affection while decorating the new home. She personally visited several premium stores for the highest-end interior design, and for her daughter Hae-i’s room in particular, she chose products from an Italian luxury faucet brand, showing her attention to even the smallest details and her side as a devoted mother.

Son Dam-bi married former national speed skater Lee Kyu-hyuk in 2022 and gave birth to their daughter Hae-i in April last year. Since then, she has continued to share her daily life of balancing childcare and self-care while staying in touch with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.