Attention turns to whether Lady Jane, a "silver spoon" singer, will inherit her CEO father's wealth... "He says he'll give it back to society, so will he pass it on?"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lady Jane drew attention after asking during a fortune-reading session whether she would inherit her father's wealth.

On the 23rd, a video titled "Did Lady Jane marry well? Are the twins good at studying? Fortune reading" was uploaded to Lady Jane's YouTube channel.

That day, Lady Jane visited a fortune teller with her husband, Lim Hyun-tae. She told the fortune teller, "I have an unstable job. What should I do going forward?" The fortune teller replied, "Next year, you may do something that makes you famous. You will write a book at some point. It will also be good for business."

Lady Jane then asked about her financial luck, saying, "Can I win the lottery? Do I have luck for a sudden windfall?" The fortune teller answered firmly, "You don't have that kind of fate."

The fortune teller went on to say, "Other than what your father passes down to you, you don't have that kind of luck," drawing attention. Lady Jane's father is the CEO of an electronics company that first developed credit card terminals and has steadily delivered results in the industry. Because of this, Lady Jane has also been seen as a "silver spoon" celebrity.

Lady Jane then said, "Will my father pass it down to me? My dad says every day, 'I will give my wealth back to society,'" and focused on whether she would inherit his assets. The fortune teller said, "I think half of it will come to you."

Meanwhile, Lady Jane married actor Lim Hyun-tae, who is 10 years younger than her, in 2023, and the couple has twin daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.