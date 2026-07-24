Lee Ji-hye Reveals Her Look-Alike Older Sister Who Lives in the U.S..."I Dyed Her Gray Hair as Soon as She Arrived in Korea"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Ji-hye introduced her older sister, who looks just like her.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister" released a video titled "Jamsil's 50-Year Tradition! The Hidden Food Paradise You Must Visit Before Redevelopment: First Reveal of the Top 5 Restaurants at Rose Shopping Center (Lee Ji-hye's Older Sister)."

Before visiting the restaurants at Rose Shopping Center, Lee Ji-hye introduced her sister and niece from the United States, saying, "I have a very special tasting panel." Their first stop was a sundae-guk restaurant. Lee Ji-hye then suddenly embarrassed her sister by saying, "My sister can drink more than I can. She can drink five bottles of cheongju."

She went on to tease her sister, saying, "I never felt conscious of my sister while living with her. She was the one who was conscious of me. She was prettier than me and better at studying, but I still thought I was pretty." Her sister laughed it off, replying, "That's absurd."

The two have grown even closer as they have gotten older and raised their own children. Lee Ji-hye expressed her affection for her sister, saying, "Sisters are the best!"

Lee Ji-hye also showed off their special sisterly bond once again, saying, "My sister looks really pretty today. Don't cut your hair. She had a lot of gray hair as soon as she arrived in Korea, so I dyed it for her."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017, and they have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.