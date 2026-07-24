"87-Year-Old" Jeon Won-joo Reveals She Inherited a Large Fortune from Her Mother... "I Received a House, a Commercial Building, and Even a Rolex"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jeon Won-joo revealed a Rolex watch she inherited from her mother and opened up about the painful family story she experienced when she remarried.

On the 23rd, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's YouTube channel showed Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jeon Won-joo visiting the Jeju home of the late Yeo Woon-kay before sharing a meal together.

During the meal, Jeon suddenly said, "What did I do with my ring?" and began rummaging through her belongings. After searching for a while, she took out a ring carefully wrapped in tissue and a luxury watch, then smiled in relief.

Jeon said, "These are all expensive. This is a Rolex watch," adding, "My mother gave me this watch. She said, 'I couldn't properly provide for you when you got married, so take this,' and passed it down to me."

After hearing that, Sunwoo said, "When you first got married, didn't your mother also help pay for your husband's studies and support him until he received his doctorate?"

Jeon then recalled the time of her second marriage and shared an unexpected story.

She confessed, "When I remarried, my mother did not like the marriage. She opposed it and kicked me out with nothing," adding, "I spent day and night in the entrance room of someone else's house." Her words drew sympathy.

But over time, her mother once again expressed her love for her daughter.

Jeon said, "Before she passed away, she bought me a house and a commercial building," and added, "That is why parents seem so important." Her words left a deep impression.

She then recalled her childhood and joked, "At first, my mother hit me so much that I thought she was my stepmother. Even the bamboo stick she used was different depending on how serious the offense was," drawing laughter.

She also spoke about her hometown. Jeon said, "My hometown is Kaesong. I came down as a refugee when I was in the fifth grade," adding, "Later, I was able to visit my hometown again at North Korea's invitation."

She also introduced her mother, saying, "My mother was a merchant from Kaesong. She ran a large silk shop at Dongdaemun Market." Sunwoo also recalled, "Won-joo's mother was truly a formidable woman. She was like a female leader."

Meanwhile, Jeon lost her first husband three years after their marriage. She remarried in 1969 and built a family, but in 2013 she suffered another bereavement when her second husband died of liver cancer. Having overcome many hardships, she remains active in broadcasting and continues to receive much love.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.